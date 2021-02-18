High-Precision Spectrophotometer with an Integrated ISO Compliant Gloss Sensor and Stability Check

What is said to be the industry’s first color and gloss benchtop spectrophotometer with an integrated ISO 2813 compliant 60° gloss sensor inside to measure color and true gloss simultaneously, has been launched by Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Ramsey, N.J. By measuring and reporting both values together, the CM-36dG enables users to streamline their quality control workflow, reduce operator errors, and save on equipment and maintenance costs.

A reportedly high-precision and high-reliability benchtop instrument, the Spectrophotometer CM-36dG is capable of measuring color either in reflectance or transmittance, ideally suited to a wide range of applications such as plastics, chemicals, paints and ceramics. The instrument utilizes the patented and proven Numerical UV Control (NUVC), technology for UV adjustments when measuring samples that contain optical brighteners such as chemicals, pulp, paper, and textiles.

Spectrophotometer CM-36dG includes several new features to improve the user experience. Status LEDs provide clear visual feedback, a camera preview system for sample positioning and reporting, and versatile port alignment allowing the device to be rotated 90° to measure powdery materials in “Top-port” style.

The optional Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment or WWA, a Konica Minolta Sensing innovation, compensates for slight shifts in measurement values due to external factors. It reportedly assures the highest accuracy and repeatability levels for this class of instrument when done together with annual calibration and maintenance.

The CM-36dG is compatible with SpectraMagic NX software to record measurements and provide a more comprehensive color analysis, as well as Colibri software to formulate color recipes for various applications and share real-time measurement data.