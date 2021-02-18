} High-Precision Spectrophotometer with an Integrated ISO Compliant Gloss Sensor and Stability Check | Plastics Technology
Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Extrusion 2021 Molding 2021
Testing | 1 MINUTE READ

High-Precision Spectrophotometer with an Integrated ISO Compliant Gloss Sensor and Stability Check

Konica Minolta’s CM-36dG benchtop measure both color and gloss, allowing for streamlining of QC workflow and equipment and maintenance savings.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

What is said to be the industry’s first color and gloss benchtop spectrophotometer with an integrated ISO 2813 compliant 60° gloss sensor inside to measure color and true gloss simultaneously, has been launched by Konica Minolta Sensing Americas, Ramsey, N.J.  By measuring and reporting both values together, the CM-36dG enables users to streamline their quality control workflow, reduce operator errors, and save on equipment and maintenance costs.

A reportedly high-precision and high-reliability benchtop instrument, the Spectrophotometer CM-36dG is capable of measuring color either in reflectance or transmittance, ideally suited to a wide range of applications such as plastics, chemicals, paints and ceramics. The instrument utilizes the patented and proven Numerical UV Control (NUVC), technology for UV adjustments when measuring samples that contain optical brighteners such as chemicals, pulp, paper, and textiles.

Konica Minolta's new benchtop spectrophotometer measures color and gloss

Spectrophotometer CM-36dG includes several new features to improve the user experience. Status LEDs provide clear visual feedback, a camera preview system for sample positioning and reporting, and versatile port alignment allowing the device to be rotated 90° to measure powdery materials in “Top-port” style.

The optional Wavelength Analysis & Adjustment or WWA, a Konica Minolta Sensing innovation, compensates for slight shifts in measurement values due to external factors. It reportedly assures the highest accuracy and repeatability levels for this class of instrument when done together with annual calibration and maintenance.

The CM-36dG is compatible with SpectraMagic NX software to record measurements and provide a more comprehensive color analysis, as well as Colibri software to formulate color recipes for various applications and share real-time measurement data.

RELATED CONTENT

Plastics Technology Digital Demos

Resources

Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox