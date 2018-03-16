High Speed Pre-Stretched Film Rewinder

Related Topics: NPE2018

Unitech SRL will be presenting its T012 Pre-Stretched Film Rewinder at NPE 2018. The T012 is a fully automatic, high-speed rewinder for stretch film. Its state-of-the-art servo drive technology allows to run at high speed while keeping an accurate control of the pre-stretch process. Pre-stretch ratio is variable and can be adjusted from the operating panel. Running at an average speed of 3500-4000 ft/min it has a productivity of 400-500 lb/hr. The T012 rewinder can work with cast or blown film.