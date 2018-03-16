High Speed Pre-Stretched Film Rewinder

Related Topics:
Unitech SRL will be presenting its T012 Pre-Stretched Film Rewinder at NPE 2018. The T012 is a fully automatic, high-speed rewinder for stretch film. Its state-of-the-art servo drive technology allows to run at high speed while keeping an accurate control of the pre-stretch process. Pre-stretch ratio is variable and can be adjusted from the operating panel. Running at an average speed of 3500-4000 ft/min it has a productivity of 400-500 lb/hr. The T012 rewinder can work with cast or blown film.
Editor PickGet into the Zone: Medical Parts Processing
The Medical Parts Processing Zone is a new specialized exhibit area at NPE2018, driven by the fast-growing field of medical devices. “There are a lot of single-use medical devices being made from plastic right now,” says NPE2018 Chairman Glenn Anderson. “Think of devices like syringes and inhalers. Given the aging population, medical device manufacturing is expected to rise 3% each year until 2023.”