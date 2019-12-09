High-Temperature Nylon 66 for Blow-Molded Automotive Components

Two new glass-reinforced nylon 66 grades have been added to a portfolio of high-temperature specialty blow-moldable thermoplastics for hot charged automotive air duct applications from DSM Engineering Plastics, Troy, Mich. Akulon Diablo PA66 GF25 and Akulon Diablo PA66 GF20 grades are both said to leverage exclusive DSM technology to maintain tensile strength despite rigorous heat-aging tests exceeding 392 F/200 C for 3,000 hours. The unique formulation allows the material to attain high initial strength and to retain that strength with prolonged exposure to heat.

This inherent strength reportedly allows for thinner walled part design, which can reduce total system mass by up to 40%. The material has also been designed to offer robust heat-aging performance at both extreme as well as more moderate temperatures. This helps to ensure that the product performs over a wide range of performance conditions in order to cover a broad array of application needs.

DSM’s complete portfolio of blow-moldable thermoplastics for air management now includes:

▪ Stanyl Diablo PA46-GF25 – Extreme peak and continuous temperature performance capability that meets even stringent turbo charged diesel requirements.

▪ Akulon Diablo PA66-GF25/GF20 – A state-of-the-art heat stabilized offering that delivers best-in-class specific strength and property retention performance at both extreme as well as moderate temperature conditions

▪ Akulon Diablo PA6-I-GF15 – Robust processability and performance/cost balance to meet the requirements of positive pressure cold charge and some hot charge air duct applications.

▪ Arnitel HT TPC-ES – Delivers extreme flexibility for rubber replacement. Recognized as runner-up for Enabling Technology Innovation during the 2019 Altair Enlighten Awards.