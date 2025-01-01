Hole Filter for Demanding Melt Filtration Applications

Hasco’s H5055/… hole filter, which is designed for use in machine nozzles and sprue bushings, reduces material shear and helps retain the resins’ mechanical properties while minimizing pressure loss.

Fabricated from corrosion-resistant stainless steel, the filter has more than 1,000 angled holes, which optimize melt flow and minimize shear. Hasco says the product has a long service life, aided by ease of cleaning because contaminants can be removed from outside, and it features a lack of internal dead spots thanks to the conical geometry. In tests with abrasive materials, Hasco says the filter performed well in terms of its durability and wear resistance.

Hasco’s H5055/… hole filter features a stainless steel design with more than 1,000 angled holes for filtration. Source: Hasco