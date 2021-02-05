Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Plastics Technology Top Shops 2021
Heating & Cooling | 1 MINUTE READ

Hoses Handle a Range of Temperatures

Thermal protection hoses can be used at temperatures from -40 to 220 C.

Hasco’s new Z8570/ thermal protection hose provide optimum thermal insulation and strong mechanical protection for heat transfer fluid. The hose is constructed from braided textile glass fibers with a silicone foam coating. Hasco says the sliding properties of the braided glass fiber on the inside of the hose, allow it to be easily pulled over the hoses and bridges. Available in stock in red and blue, the thermal protection hoses can operate with heat transfer fluids ranging from -40 to 220 C.

Hasco Z8570/ thermal protection hose

Hasco’s Z8570/ thermal protection hose operate in a variety of temperatures. 

