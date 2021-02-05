Hoses Handle a Range of Temperatures
Thermal protection hoses can be used at temperatures from -40 to 220 C.
Hasco’s new Z8570/ thermal protection hose provide optimum thermal insulation and strong mechanical protection for heat transfer fluid. The hose is constructed from braided textile glass fibers with a silicone foam coating. Hasco says the sliding properties of the braided glass fiber on the inside of the hose, allow it to be easily pulled over the hoses and bridges. Available in stock in red and blue, the thermal protection hoses can operate with heat transfer fluids ranging from -40 to 220 C.
Hasco’s Z8570/ thermal protection hose operate in a variety of temperatures.
