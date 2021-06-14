Hot Runner Controller Adds Upgraded Display

Spark Industries (Elkhart, Ind.) has replaced the display on its Fast Heat Pulse hot runner temperature controller for applications from 2 to 180 zones. In addition to an ethernet port for VNC viewer functionality and a USB port for saving screenshots, the new high-resolution touchscreen HMI features a 10.1-in. thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display (LCD) display with a 1024-by-600 resolution and a 32-Bit RISC Cortex-AR processor core powered by a 600-MHz CPU. Spark notes that the display is backward compatible with Pulse controllers already in the field, and it’s covered by the company’s 2-year warranty.

Features familiar to users of the Pulse control include “Bake Out”, which automatically “bakes out” moisture from heaters to prevent shorts, and “Evensoak”, which automatically ramps up the hot runner by group for even expansion, preventing the user from having to remember to turn on drops or being forced to start them all at once. Spark notes that the control also allows users to adjust set points by zone or group within the hot-half, with the ability to copy/paste by group or column; auto or manual slave off other thermocouples; view alarms including temperature, amperage, percent power, thermocouple conditions, and heater conditions; reassign thermocouple designations in the case of miswiring in the hot runner junction box; and boost or idle the system with one button. Security levels can also be set to restrict access.

The HMI’s free programming allowed Spark to recreate the Pulse interface and ensure that a user is never more than one screen from the main control screen. The company also said it’s committed to maintaining backward compatibility and supporting customers using older Fast Heat Pulse controllers, as well as those investing in new ones. Spark noted that replacement displays for existing controllers are currently in stock and ready for immediate shipment. The new controllers are available on a trial basis and made to order.

