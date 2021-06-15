Hot Runner Controller Line Extended

Hasco has introduced the Primezone H1281/ hot runner controllers with 40 and 48 control zones. This closes a previous gap and completes the Primezone range up to 96 control zones. Both models are available in a new compact, tabletop housing, measuring 456-by-556-by-409 mm. The compact design means the unit can be placed near the injection molding machine on a cart or small table.

The Primezone features a 10-in. touch-screen display that includes an overview of all functions. Hasco compares the multi-lingual user interface to a smartphone, allowing most important settings to be activated quickly and easily without the need for instructions.

The new devices are available as standard in the customary Hasco and custom wiring specifications. The latest Primezone models can be ordered now from Hasco with delivery from July 2021.

