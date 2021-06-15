Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Subscribe
Top Shops Expo
Hot Runners | 1 MINUTE READ

Hot Runner Controller Line Extended

Hasco has introduced the Primezone H1281/ hot runner controller with 40 and 48 control zones, closing a previous gap and completing the range up to 96 zones.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

Hasco has introduced the Primezone H1281/ hot runner controllers with 40 and 48 control zones. This closes a previous gap and completes the Primezone range up to 96 control zones. Both models are available in a new compact, tabletop housing, measuring 456-by-556-by-409 mm. The compact design means the unit can be placed near the injection molding machine on a cart or small table.

The Primezone features a 10-in. touch-screen display that includes an overview of all functions. Hasco compares the multi-lingual user interface to a smartphone, allowing most important settings to be activated quickly and easily without the need for instructions.

The new devices are available as standard in the customary Hasco and custom wiring specifications. The latest Primezone models can be ordered now from Hasco with delivery from July 2021.

Hasco has introduced the Primezone H1281/ hot runner controllers with 40 and 48 control zones

Hasco’s new Primezone H1281/ hot runner controllers complete the range through 96 zones, adding 40- and 48-zone units.

RELATED CONTENT

Resources

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Technology in Plastics Showcase
Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine

Read the Latest Issue of Plastics Technology Magazine
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight