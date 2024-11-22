Hot Runner Design Prevents Overheating, Excessive Heat Loss
Germany’s Heitec says the new Primo line of nozzles are available in North America from Technoject Machinery.
Heitec Heisskanaltechnik (Burgwald, Germany) is introducing the Primo line hot runner nozzle series in North America through Technoject Machinery. Available in nozzle lengths of 50, 60, 80, 100 and 120 mm, Heitec says the Primo line provides precise temperature control and management. Featuring melt channel diameters in 3, 5 and 6 mm for the standard nozzle, there are also melt channel diameters of 5 and 6 mm for the Primo valve gate system. Heitec says that optimized thermal separation between the nozzle and mold help prevent overheating, as well as heat loss. Provided with quick availability, Heitec says downtime can be reduced and maintenance simplified because of the on-site replaceable tip, heater and thermocouple. Direct injection tips can further reduce waste and ensure precision.
The Primo line of nozzles are available in North America from Technoject Machinery. Source: Heitec
