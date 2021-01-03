Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Injection Molding | 1 MINUTE READ

iMFLUX Updates Software

iMFLUX 8.2 features a number of upgrades, including new start-up tools and expanded programmable I/Os for smoother connections with everything from automation to process cooling.

iMFLUX has updated its software suite with a second iteration of controls and modules introduced in January 2019. iMFLUX 8.2 is the the updated version of iMFLUX 8.0, and it features a number of new functions, many of which target smooth process startups.

The company says the new Start-Up Mode gives molders a safe, smart process that takes the guess work out of Process Startup, helping to minimize or eliminate scrap during a mold’s first shots. As an added benefit, by avoiding short shots or flash as a process kicks off, iMFLUX says 8.2 software can prevent mold damage during the first cycles of a part run. It also identifies specific start-up settings that are automatically used during each re-launch of the mold. iMFLUX 8.2 can detect press downtime, initiating pre-programmed responses, and works with the platform’s Auto-Viscosity Adjust (AVA) feature.

iMFLUX 8.2 reportedly offers improved programmable I/Os, featuring expanded ladder logic functionality, flexibility and simplification. The company says eight expanded programmable I/Os are included with 8.2 software at no additional cost. These work with programmable press functions and auxiliary equipment for improved autonomous control. Some examples include using them in conjunction with Start-up Mode to automatically control a robot or conveyor, sorting start-up parts from production parts; automatic control of water circuits, turning water off and back on to avoid mold sweat during press downtime; and the ability to connect in real time to a press light or alarm to indicate press downtime.

In addition, iMFLUX reports that it has improved its navigation and user interface for more intuitive use, including simplified installation using pre-configured boxes with self-installation options and faster implementation.

