Ineos Lustran 532 ABS Tailored for Furniture Edging

Ineos Styrolution announced a new grade of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), Lustran 532. Lustran 532 was developed for easy processing, medium gloss and a stable color base for self-coloring. This grade is specifically designed for furniture edge band applications and complements the company’s existing range of medium-gloss extrusion ABS grades.

Ineos Lustran 532 is intended for extrusion of furniture edge bands. Source: Istock

Lustran 532 is produced at Ineos Styrolution’s production site in Wingles, France, where ABS production has been operational since 2021. The Wingles facility specializes in mass ABS manufacturing, delivering extrusion materials across the Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA) region. According to the company, the Lustran 532's consistent performance and enhanced processability make it well suited for demanding extrusion applications.

“We are excited to introduce Lustran 532 as part of our growing ABS portfolio. This grade offers an ideal combination of medium impact resistance and superior aesthetics for applications like furniture edge bands,” says Loic Poullin, business development manager ABS, EMEA. “Produced at our Wingles site, it ensures a reliable, high-quality solution for customers in the extrusion market.”

Ineos Styrolution’s ABS extrusion solutions address various demands from low to high gloss, medium to high impact resistance and thermoformability. These grades serve multiple applications such as sheets, edge bands, pipes and profiles.