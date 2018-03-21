Injection-Blow Molding Multi-Layer Barrier Bottles

Related Suppliers Milacron Plastics Technologies

Milacron is exhibiting a Uniloy IBS 85 (81 tons) injection-blow machine that is available in electric, hydraulic, and hybrid versions. The news here is that this machine is equipped to mold three-layer barrier containers. Up to now, Milacron’s Kortec co-injection technology has been used mainly on injection molding machines to produce barrier preforms and the Klear Can for food. But Milacron is using an injection-blow machine to illustrate its new Kortec Connect program for retrofitting existing injection machines to perform barrier co-injection.

The IBS 85 is outfitted with a Kortec co-injection hot-runner system and a Mold-Masters E-Multi electric servo-driven secondary injection unit to deliver the barrier layer. The IBS 85 is molding a 7.5-g pill bottles from a four-cavity tool in a 12-sec cycle.