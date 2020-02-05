Injection Molding: ABB Robots Integrated Into B&R Machine Controls

B&R controls are used by several Asian builders of injection molding machines and on some European brands, such as Negri Bossi, as well as on some blow molding machines. Users of those machines now can integrate control of ABB robots seamlessly into the press controls. This applies to ABB six-axis articulated robots as well as SCARA, delta (“spider”) and palletizer robots.

ABB robot control can now be integrated into injection and blow molding machines with B&R controls.

B&R, an Austrian unit of ABB’s Robotics and Discrete Automation business, recently announced that it has integrated ABB robots into its automation portfolio so that robot and press controls can be programmed in one application and development environment using ready-made software components. The robot will no longer require a dedicated controller; all interfaces between the machine and robot are eliminated; and all axes and sensors will now communicate on a common network.