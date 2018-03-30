Injection Molding: Engel Brings Economical Line of Chinese-Built Machines to the Americas

Engel Machinery (Changzhou) Co., Ltd. has been building a line of Wintec hydraulic and electric machines in China since 2014. At NPE2018, Engel (U.S. office in York, Pa.) is introducing these machines to the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil. These are attractively priced, general-purpose machines for standard applications—mainly high-volume, single-component molding. Machines are delivered preconfigured, which Engel says guarantees short delivery times and fast startup.

Designed and developed in Europe, Wintec machines are built in China to the same strict quality standards as at all Engel plants worldwide, emphasizes Peter Auinger, Wintec president Americas, who is responsible for sales and service in this hemisphere. Wintec has already set up a team of experienced service technicians in the Americas and established a spare-parts warehouse.

Wintec t-win series of servo-hydraulic two-platen presses from 500 to 1900 U.S. tons are currently used mainly in the automotive and white-goods sectors. Their clamps ride on linear guides and they have a KEBA C2 controller with tilting 15-in. touchscreen.

Wintec e-series all-electric toggles from 55 to 310 tons also have linear platen guides and KEBA C2 control. It also boasts a swiveling injection unit, automatic mold-height adjustment, automatic clamp-force correction for mold heat-up, and clamp-force measurement at the center of the platen, rather than on one tiebar as on some competing machines.