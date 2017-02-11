Injection Molding: Faster Robot at Fakuma

New “speed” version is 30% faster than Engel’s standard viper robot.

The new “speed” version of the top-entry viper 20 linear robot from Engel Austria (U.S. office in York, Pa.) is 30% faster than the standard viper 20, according to the company. To debut at this month’s Fakuma show in Germany, the viper 20 speed has a removal time “well under 1 sec,” Engel says, and is suited to injection molding cycle times around 4 sec. Typical applications are food containers or sample cups for medical analysis. Like other viper robots, it is fully integrated into Engel’s CC300 machine control, so it can be set up and monitored via the press display.

