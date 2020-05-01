Injection Molding: High-Speed All-Electric Line Available in U.S., Canada

Originally launched in 2016, the Zeres line was expanded with the F series, introduced globally at K 2019. At that show, a Zeres production cell ran a four-cavity lid with high-speed in-mold labeling. Targeting molders interested in entering the high-speed market that may not have the production volumes or cycle-time requirements to justify the higher cost of traditional high-speed machine configurations, Zeres F machines achieve injection speeds of up to 350 mm/sec with a economical price tag.

The all-electric Zeres has an integrated hydraulic system to handle cores, ejectors, optional valve gates and injection carriage movement, eliminating the need for a separate hydraulic power unit and the floor space it would require.

The Zeres F is available from 169 to 506 U.S. tons and features an abrasion resistant screw and barrel with 25:1 L/D. The injection unit rides on linear rails, and the injection carriage is double cylindered with programmable nozzle contact force. There are also linear rails for clamp movement with the ability to support heavier stack molds. Absolute Haitian describes the Zeres’ mold space as “generous.”

Haitian’s Zhafir Zeres F line of all-electric injection molding machines can achieve injection speeds of up to 350 mm/sec.