Injection Molding: High-Speed All-Electric Press Line

Related Topics:
At October’s Fakuma 2018 show in Germany, Sumitomo (SHI) Demag introduced the all-electric, high-speed IntElect S series from 50 to 180 metric tons, with injection speeds between 350 and 500 mm/sec. They are built especially for cycle times in the 3- to 10-sec range, vs. >10-sec cycles for standard IntElect machines, which have injection speeds of 50 to 200 mm/sec. To accompany the new high-speed range, Sumitomo Demag launched the SDR Speed robot series, built by Sepro.
Starting last year, the company renewed the standard IntElect line with a second-generation series and a new platen concept. This started at the small end with machines from 50 to 180 m.t. Mid-size models up to 500 m.t. will follow next year. Larger IntElect S models are also planned.
Editor PickInjection Molding: Upgraded Servohydraulic Line & Two-Shot Electrics Debut at Fakuma
Absolute Haitian debuts Mars IIS, Zeres Multi Series
Product
Mold Release: Paintable, FDA-Compliant Powder
Process Cooling: Variable-Speed Packaged Chillers Save Energy
Blow Molding: Upgraded Wheel Machine with Servo-Driven Clamps
Injection Molding: Korean Servohydraulic Presses with European Controls
Injection Molding: Upgraded Servohydraulic Line & Two-Shot Electrics Debut at Fakuma