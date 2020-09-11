Injection Molding: Low-Cost Structural-Foam Press for Pallets

Wilmington Machinery has introduced what it believes to be the lowest-cost U.S.-made structural-foam machine for molding pallets. It’s positioned to compete on price with Asian-built machines of comparable capacity. The new Lumina Pallateer Model PM-1C has 350-ton clamp and ability to mold pallets up to 48 × 52 in. in size and weighing up to 40 lb. The two-stage (extruder/accumulator) injection unit has an extruder capacity of 1200 lb/hr of HDPE, sufficient to producer 30 pallets/hr.

Wilmington Machinery Lumina Pallateer Model PM-1C in single-nozzle (l.) and classic multi-nozzle structural-foam versions.

The machine boasts small footprint and low energy consumption. Its hybrid design incorporates servo-electric extruders and hydraulic injection and clamping. The 30:1 L/D extruder has an injection port for nitrogen gas and can process up to 100% recycled flake. Two versions are available—single-nozzle and “classic” multi-nozzle structural-foam manifold (both are shown here). Hot-runner molds, robots, and other accessories are available from Wilmington, along with training.