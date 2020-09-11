  • PT Youtube
9/11/2020

Injection Molding: Low-Cost Structural-Foam Press for Pallets

Wilmington Machinery’s latest is built to compete with Asian machines in this size range.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Wilmington Machinery has introduced what it believes to be the lowest-cost U.S.-made structural-foam machine for molding pallets. It’s positioned to compete on price with Asian-built machines of comparable capacity. The new Lumina Pallateer Model PM-1C has 350-ton clamp and ability to mold pallets up to 48 × 52 in. in size and weighing up to 40 lb. The two-stage (extruder/accumulator) injection unit has an extruder capacity of 1200 lb/hr of HDPE, sufficient to producer 30 pallets/hr.

Wilmington Machinery Lumina Pallateer Model PM-1C in single-nozzle and classic multi-nozzle structural-foam versions.

 

Wilmington Machinery Lumina Pallateer Model PM-1C in single-nozzle (l.) and classic multi-nozzle structural-foam versions.

The machine boasts small footprint and low energy consumption. Its hybrid design incorporates servo-electric extruders and hydraulic injection and clamping. The 30:1 L/D extruder has an injection port for nitrogen gas and can process up to 100% recycled flake. Two versions are available—single-nozzle and “classic” multi-nozzle structural-foam manifold (both are shown here). Hot-runner molds, robots, and other accessories are available from Wilmington, along with training.

