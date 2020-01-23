  • PT Youtube
1/23/2020

Injection Molding: Magnetized Elevation Pads Simplify Support of Molds & Machinery

Rhino Feet from Molders Choice support up to 7000 lb and have a molded-in magnet to stick to ferrous surfaces.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Rhino Feet are a new offering from Molders Choice to support heavy objects such as molds, machines, toolboxes, cabinets, benches and tables. Produced by Rhino Products, these magnetized elevation pads are plastic with a molded-in magnet to stick to ferrous-metal objects. The bottom side has a molded steel insert to allow the feet to stack for easy storage.

 

Rhino Feet from Molders Choice support up to 7000 lb.

Rhino Feet come in sizes from 2 in. to 4 in. tall, and a mini version is coming soon. Safe workloads range from 630 lb to 7000 lb. Uniform size eliminates the need to match the height of random wood blocks or pallets from around the shop. In addition to making it convenient for forklifts to access objects, Rhino Feet facilitate assembly and disassembly of injection molds by keeping ejector pins organized and protected.

