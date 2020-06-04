Injection Molding: Mold Dehumidifier Adds Germ- and Virus-Free Version

Austria’s Blue Air Systems, represented in the U.S. by Comet Plastic Equipment, has introduced a new germ- and virus-free version of its DMS (Dry Mold System) mold dehumidifier: DMSterile. Sterilizing the production area is a common practice food and pharmaceutical manufacturers, and plastics companies producing packaging for the same manufacturers face the additional demand for sterile and low-particle plastic good production.

To support these manufacturers, Blue Air Systems has introduced the DMSterile to directly generate a germ- and virus-free atmosphere during mold dehumidification. Molded products—such as pharmaceutical containers, PET preforms or sealing caps—only come into contact with sterile air during production within the partitioning.

Blue Air Systems notes that micro-organisms thrive in environments where moisture and heat are present—conditions often found in molding plants. Here, old or irregularly maintained filters in air conditioners, ventilation systems and even production machines can facilitate the generation of germs and viruses. Blue Air Systems notes that using DMS dehumidification can also reduce energy usage with savings of up to 80%, while also boosting quality and output.

DMSterile generates a germ- and virus-free atmosphere during mold dehumidification.