Injection Molding Networking Platform Adds Mold Transfer Software

The Hub for Mold Transfer from RJG allows users to easily move molds by automatically generating machine-specific setup sheets, recommending compatible machines and providing a database to store and share part, mold and machine documentation across an organization.

Noting that pairing a mold with the wrong machine can impact part quality, create inefficient processes or even damage a tool, RJG says Hub for Mold Transfer ensures proper mold and machine matching.

The program’s features include:

Facility asset database for machines, molds, parts and materials

Mold match recommendations for fit and capability

Universal process sheet database

Machine specific setup sheet database

Automatically generated, machine-specific setup sheets

Revision history

The Hub platform connects RJG’s CoPilot process monitoring systems to a single interface, allowing users to access plant information remotely and use that information to make data-driven decisions, increase visibility, decrease liability and improve operational efficiency.

The platform comes in four packages—Hub Mold, Hub Process, Hub Sim, Hub +—with varying price points. In addition to Mold Transfer, the Hub has a Process Analytics software allowing molders to view historical process data; audit reports for process changes; create plant-wide summary reports; generate plant overview dashboards; and review process statistics. In the future, RJG says the Hub will add Simulation Support software.

RJG’s new Hub Mold Transfer software assists molders in the movement of tools.