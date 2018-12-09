Injection Molding: New App Gives Machine Operating Data Anywhere, Anytime

The German parent of Boy Machines will introduce in February its Status App, which provides 24/7 remote production monitoring of Boy injection presses. The app sends data to the Boy server in Germany, from which it is visible on any internet-connected device. Even older Boy machines with analog controls can be connected via the app.

Data visible with the app include the ID of the article being molded, target and actual quantities of parts produced, number of parts remaining in the job, and percent effectiveness.