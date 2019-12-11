  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
12/11/2019

Injection Molding: New Electric Presses Are Industry 4.0-Ready

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Nissei’s upcoming NEX-V Series will have OPC-UA protocol standard in its new controller, ready to integrate with auxiliaries.

Matthew Naitove

Executive Editor, Plastics Technology

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

At K 2019, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. of Japan previewed its NEX-V Series of all-electric injection machines for the global market (see show report in January issue). The model at the show was 280-metric tons, but it will be available—starting this spring—in 30 to 360 m.t.

 

Nissei’s NEX-V all-electric press will be available this spring.

Nissei’s NEX-V all-electric press will be available this spring.

 


It’s said to have one of the widest platens and longest daylights in the industry while maintaining the industry’s smallest footprint. The main new feature is the TACT5 controller, designed to be Industry 4.0-ready with OPC-UA communication protocol standard and Euromap 77 and 82 capabilities available, respectively, for integration with MES systems and with mold-temperature-control systems and hot runners. The controller has a 15-in. screen with top and bottom dual windows. Nissei says this is also is one of the first machines to conform to the upcoming ISO20430 Universal Injection Molding Machine Safety Standard.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry