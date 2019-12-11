Injection Molding: New Electric Presses Are Industry 4.0-Ready

At K 2019, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co. of Japan previewed its NEX-V Series of all-electric injection machines for the global market (see show report in January issue). The model at the show was 280-metric tons, but it will be available—starting this spring—in 30 to 360 m.t.

Nissei’s NEX-V all-electric press will be available this spring.



It’s said to have one of the widest platens and longest daylights in the industry while maintaining the industry’s smallest footprint. The main new feature is the TACT5 controller, designed to be Industry 4.0-ready with OPC-UA communication protocol standard and Euromap 77 and 82 capabilities available, respectively, for integration with MES systems and with mold-temperature-control systems and hot runners. The controller has a 15-in. screen with top and bottom dual windows. Nissei says this is also is one of the first machines to conform to the upcoming ISO20430 Universal Injection Molding Machine Safety Standard.