Injection Molding: New Electric Series with Enhanced Specs & Controls

At NPE2018 next week, Toshiba Machine Corp., Elk Grove Village, Ill., is introducing a new generation of all-electric presses, the ECSXIII series (successor to the ECSXXII line), which was displayed in four models from 110 to 390 tons. They offer a streamlined frame design, re-engineered toggle-clamping system, “significantly faster” injection speeds, and quick-change, removable platens, the company notes.

Also introduced with these machines is the Injectvisor V70 controller (successor to the V50 on the previous machine series). It boasts more memory, graphics and customizable inputs than previous versions, along with sequences that are easier to configure, according to the company. On one machine, the controls for the Sepro robot and Mold-Masters hot runner are integrated into the V70 controller.

Also being shown at NPE is Toshiba’s energy-efficient TiAS servo-hydraulic press in a 250-ton model. All five machines will be connected to Toshiba’s iPAQUET data-acquisition system and displayed on a communication hub at the center of the booth. The hub also displays Toshiba’s Euromap 77 dashboard and V70 simulator. Euromap 77 is the newly finalized standard for the interface between molding machines and MES (manufacturing execusion systems) computers. It is based on OPC-UA and is part of the emerging framework of standards designed to facilitate the emergence of Industry 4.0 “smart factories.”