Injection Molding: New Small 6-Axis Robot

Sepro Group of France (U.S. office in Warrendale, Pa.) is expanding its line of six-axis robots from Yaskawa-Motoman with three smaller models sized for injection machines of up to 500 tons clamp capacity. Four larger models were introduced in 2016 for presses up to 5000 tons. The new models in Sepro’s 6X Visual family are:

• 6X-70/70L (long reach) for presses of 20 to 200 tons. Payload capacity, 5 kg (11 lb); reach, 706 mm or 895 mm (70L).

• 6X-140 (pictured) for presses of 80 to 200 tons. Payload capacity, 5 kg (11 lb); reach, 1440 mm.

• 6X-170/170L for presses of 150 to 500 tons. Payload capacity, 24 kg (52.8 lb) or 10 kg (22 lb) for 170L; reach, 1730 mm or 2010 mm (170L).