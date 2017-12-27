Injection Molding: New Small 6-Axis Robot

Sepro introduces models from Yaskawa-Motoman for injection molding presses up to 500 tons.

New Product Post: 12/27/2017

Related Topics:

Related Suppliers

Sepro Group of France (U.S. office in Warrendale, Pa.) is expanding its line of six-axis robots from Yaskawa-Motoman with three smaller models sized for injection machines of up to 500 tons clamp capacity. Four larger models were introduced in 2016 for presses up to 5000 tons. The new models in Sepro’s 6X Visual family are:

• 6X-70/70L (long reach) for presses of 20 to 200 tons. Payload capacity, 5 kg (11 lb); reach, 706 mm or 895 mm (70L).

• 6X-140 (pictured) for presses of 80 to 200 tons. Payload capacity, 5 kg (11 lb); reach, 1440 mm.

• 6X-170/170L for presses of 150 to 500 tons. Payload capacity, 24 kg (52.8 lb) or 10 kg (22 lb) for 170L; reach, 1730 mm or 2010 mm (170L).

Editor Pick

Automation: New Source & Capabilities For Collaborative Robots

Motoman introduces its first collaborative robot, and Rethink Robotics adds a first for cobots—a performance data dashboard.

New Product

Injection Molding: ‘Value-Priced’ Servo-Hydraulic Toggle Presses from Taiwan

Materials: New Nylon, PPA & PPS Grades For Water Management

Tooling: New Standard Mold Components

Automation: New Source & Capabilities For Collaborative Robots

Thermoforming: All-Servo Single-Station Former

Channel Partners

Copyright © Gardner Business Media, Inc. 2017 All rights reserved.