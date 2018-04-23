Injection Molding: New Source of Moldflow Training

RJG Inc., Traverse City, Mich., now offers online and in-plant training courses in Autodesk Moldflow simulation. Attendees learn to create digital prototypes, run analyses and interpret results. The course covers fill, pack, cooling and warpage analyses, evaluating an injection molded part for manufacturability, interpreting CAD geometry for runners and cooling lines, and learning how to evaluate simulation results to make sure they are reliable.

Individual courses cover Autodesk Moldflow Adviser, Autodesk Moldflow Insight Fundamentals, Moldflow Insight Advanced Flow, and Moldflow Insight Advanced Cool and Warp.

To deliver these courses, RJG hired an expert in the field. Ana Maria Marin has over 20 years of experience in plastics, specializing in simulation. She worked as an instructor at Autodesk Moldflow and is an Autodesk Authorized Trainer and RJG Qualified Trainer. Bilingual in English and Spanish, she has provided instruction to more than 1300 corporate customers.

The first classes began last month and more classes will be added in Gibsonville, N.C., in November.