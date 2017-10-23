Injection Molding: New Source of Vertical Presses From Asia

Related Suppliers Gluco Inc.

Gluco Inc., Jenison, Mich., is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of the full line of vertical-clamp injection machines from Multiplas of Taiwan. Gluco has had a long relationship with Multiplas, which co-developed and built vertical C-frame machines for molding automotive window seals, which Gluco has sold under its own name.

Now, Gluco has replaced New Pacific Machinery, Inc., Trenton, Tenn., as U.S. distributor of the full line of Multiplas vertical machines from 15 to 500 tons.

Multiplas vertical insert-molding presses are available with vertical or horizontal injection and stationary, rotating, or shuttle (left-right or front-to-back) mold tables. (A model V3-R with rotary table, available in 10 to 500 tons, is pictured.) Also available are multi-shot machines and units for thermoplastics, thermosets, rubber, and LSR; as well as custom machines and full automation.