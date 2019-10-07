Injection Molding: News in Automation at K 2019

Staff Report
Three units of the Hahn Group showed new automation solutions at October’s K 2019 show in Dusseldorf. First, Waldorf Technik demonstrated an enhancement to its Vario TIP System for demolding and cavity sorting of syringe barrels. Now it’s possible to apply digital printing to the parts right after demolding. After cavity sorting and at least two QC checks, the cylinders are plasma treated, printed, and dried with UV radiation.
Waldorf also presented the new EVE Suite of digital services from Hahn Digital. For example, EVE Analytics allows remote monitoring of system status on a PC, smartphone or tablet. And EVE Support offers guided remote maintenance through use of augmented reality and smart glasses for video calls.
Hahn’s Wemo unit, which supplies linear (Cartesian) robots, showed off its new WIPS 4.0 control software and lightweight handheld pendant, W-Hp12, with a 10.1-in. color touchscreen. The screen has a customized start page, integrated touch pen, and swipe functionality for faster navigation. Hardware buttons are provided for most-used functions, like activation of axis movement and main operation buttons for start, stop and reset. Three levels of safety buttons include a “dead-man’s grip.”
Wemo also showed off two sizes of its new xPacker fast palletizing robot (pictured), which appeared at Fakuma 2018 (see March ’19 Keeping Up). A unique vacuum gripper detects the object’s size and activates only the needed vacuum channels.
Hahn’s third automation unit, GeKu, showed its latest acquisition, the Sawyer one-armed collaborative robot from the former Rethink Robotics (see March ’19 Starting Up).
RELATED CONTENT
-
Understanding Your Options In Multi-Axis Robots For Injection Molding
With so many choices available today, it’s important for molders to understand the pros and cons of Cartesian vs. articulated-arm robots and how their capabilities overlap more than ever before.
-
INJECTION MOLDING: Automation and Integration At K Show
There were new presses of all stripes aplenty at K 2010, but the “wow” factor was supplied by automated work cells and integrated manu-facturing systems performing multiple operations before, during, and after molding.
-
Molders' Guide to Do-It-Yourself Robot Tooling
An injection molding robot is no better than its end-of-arm tooling (EOAT). All the potential benefits of robots--increased productivity, quality, and safety, as well as reduced scrap--are influenced by the effectiveness with which the EOAT does its job. End-of-arm tooling may perform tasks as simple as sprue picking and demolding or as advanced as degating, insert loading, parts reorientation, and assembly.