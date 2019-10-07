  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
10/7/2019

Injection Molding: Optimize Screw Recovery for Better Melt Quality, Less Wear

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Engel’s new iQ melt control extends plastication time as much as possible without lengthening the cycle.

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A new addition to Engel’s “smart factory” software was introduced at October’s K 2019 show in Dusseldorf. Its latest “intelligent assistant” is iQ melt control, which optimizes the plastication or screw-recovery time for the current application. Because slower plastication improves melt quality and uniformity, and minimizes screw and barrel wear, iQ melt control makes full use of the in-mold cooling time for plasticating. Instead of plasticating at the maximum possible speed, the software uses all the time available without extending the cycle. Reduced noise is another claimed benefit.

For this to happen, the operator needs to enter only the screw type and the material being processed. Along with optimum plasticating time, the software displays recommendations for optimizing melt temperature and back pressure.

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry