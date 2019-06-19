  • PT Youtube
6/19/2019

Injection Molding: Sepro Robot Controls Integrated With Fanuc Roboshot Machines

Program and operate the robot from the press controller.

Cartesian robots equipped with Sepro Group’s Visual controls can now be programmed and operated directly from the control panel on Fanuc Roboshot all-electric injection machines (sold here by Milacron). This integration of Sepro’s Visual robot controls with Roboshot press controls is the 12th such connectivity partnership between Sepro and injection machine suppliers. It aims to meet increasing demand for robot/molding machine packages. This flexible, open integration allows an easy retrofit for customers that already have both types of equipment, Sepro says.

