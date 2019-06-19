Injection Molding: Sepro Robot Controls Integrated With Fanuc Roboshot Machines

Cartesian robots equipped with Sepro Group’s Visual controls can now be programmed and operated directly from the control panel on Fanuc Roboshot all-electric injection machines (sold here by Milacron). This integration of Sepro’s Visual robot controls with Roboshot press controls is the 12th such connectivity partnership between Sepro and injection machine suppliers. It aims to meet increasing demand for robot/molding machine packages. This flexible, open integration allows an easy retrofit for customers that already have both types of equipment, Sepro says.

RELATED CONTENT Electric, Hydraulic, or Hybrid? What's the Right Injection Press for You? If you were buying an injection molding machine 20 years ago, you had to decide between a toggle or fully hydraulic clamp and that was pretty much it.

How to Optimize Adhesion in Hard-Soft Overmolding Over the past decade, soft-touch overmolding has radically changed the look, feel, and function of a broad range of consumer products.

Water Injection Molding Makes Hollow Parts Faster, Lighter Water-assisted injection molding is the newest way to mold hollow or partly hollow parts.