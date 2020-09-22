Injection Molding: Updated Mold-Filling Analysis Is 30% Faster

Coretech System of Taiwan says its new Moldex3D 2020 solver averages 30% faster calculations than the preceding R17 version with the same computing hardware. The latest release of the mold analysis software was tested on different high-performance computing platforms with eight, 16 and 32 cores and on mesh models with 5 million, 12 million and 20 million elements. One example is shown here.

Comparison of filling-analysis time between Moldex3D 2020 and R17, using an AMD EPYC 7302 processor.