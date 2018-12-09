Injection Molding: Upgraded PET Preform System Runs Longer Without Maintenance

The XForm 500 PET preform injection molding system from SIPA of Italy has been upgraded again for longer mold life between maintenance cycles. Previously, the Gen3 system cold halves were guaranteed to run for 8 million cycles with no flash over 0. 2 mm. Now, a new surface treatment and durable mold structure with very low deformation allows for a 40% longer guaranteed period—11 million cycles—without maintenance. Since the 500-ton system can run preform molds with up to 180 cavities, it could produce almost 2 billion preforms without mold maintenance.

The system is also said to stand out for its speed (lock-to-lock times below 2.5 sec), versatility (accepting any generation of legacy preform tooling from any major moldmaker), and energy efficiency (under 220 W/kg of PET).