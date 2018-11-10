Injection Molding: Upgraded Servohydraulic Line & Two-Shot Electrics Debut at Fakuma

Two new versions of existing press lines are available from Absolute Haitian. Both were exhibited by Haitian International at October’s Fakuma 2018 show in Germany.

First, the Mars II S is an upgraded version of what Haitian claims is “the world’s best-selling injection molding machine.” This servohydraulic toggle series ranges from 67 to 3709 U.S. tons; 200,000 of the Haitian Mars series have been installed worldwide. The new “II S” version (up to 1320 U.S. tons) boasts a redesigned clamp that reportedly provides even greater energy efficiency and faster movements. Other improvements include reduced overall footprint, increased open space at the clamp end for conveyors, and improved pivot design on the injection unit for easier screw and nozzle changes. Absolute Haitian has some models in stock for quick delivery. (The company gave a “sneak peek” at a new-generation Mars III at NPE2018, but that series will not be available until late 2019 or early 2020.)

Second, Fakuma saw the debut of the Zhafir Zeres Multi-Series, a multicomponent version of the all-electric Zeries line, which has integrated hydraulics for nozzle touch, ejector and core pulls. The second injection unit can be mounted vertically, parallel to the main injector, or in a right-angled “L” version. Zeres Multi is offered in 190 to 450 metric tons.