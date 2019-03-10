Injection Molding: Upgraded Servohydraulic Toggle Line Is Milacron’s New ‘Global’ Design

Related Topics: Injection Molding

Q-Series servoydraulic toggle presses are the latest introduction from Milacron. Based on the company’s Magna Toggle line from the U.S. and F-series from Germany (formerly Ferromatik), the Q-Series is described as a culmination of “globally engineered technology.” The new line is available from 55 to 610 tons and is aimed at a wide range of applications.

Besides energy efficiency from servo-driven hydraulics, the Q-Series reportedly offers improved clamp speeds and better tonnage linearity, allowing minimum tonnage to go lower than previous toggle designs. Platen sizes, tiebar spacing, ejection force, and mold-weight capacity have also been upgraded from prior designs. The clamp travels on linear guides and grease-free tiebars keep the mold area clean. A newly designed, swiveling injection unit with twin cylinders is said to minimize machine footprint. Endura Touch controls include an on-screen energy monitor.