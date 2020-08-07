Injection Molding: Upper Range of High-Speed Packaging Presses Extended

Yizumi-HPM Corp. (Iberia, Oh.), a unit of YIZUMI Precision Machinery Co. Ltd., has added the PAC-K-610 model to its PAC-K series, which now has four machines—275, 385, 500 and 610 tons clamp force—with shot sizes from 5 to 74 oz. Utilizing a servo-electric hydraulic pump system for greater energy efficiency, Yizumi-HPM says the PAC-K series can achieve injection speeds up to 23 in/sec (585 mm/sec).

The PAC-K series clamping unit features a negative angle toggle and large beveled structure to create rigid platens that reportedly better transfer clamping force from rear platen to the center of the moving platen, minimizing deflection.

The clamp’s linear bearing guides help reduce friction, which lowers energy consumption and improves operating speeds. A high response servo-proportional valve is used for speed and position control.

PAC-K series injection units have a compact in-line injection cylinder that reportedly provides small movement inertias and rapid acceleration time with a high level of accuracy. Infrared heater bands are standard—Yizumi-HPM says they can reduce heat losses by 30 to 50% over conventional ceramic heater bands.

Yizumi HPM has added a fourth machine to its PAC-K series of high-speed presses for packaging: the PAC-K-610.