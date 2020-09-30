Injection Molding: Vertical Line Features Larger Table

Injection molding machine manufacturer Arburg (U.S. headquarters Rocky Hill, Conn.) has expanded its range of vertical injection molding machines, adding the Allrounder 1300 T with 100- and 160-ton clamp force models and injection units in sizes of 70 to 400 or 800.

The rotary table diameter is now 100 mm (4 in.) larger and situated at an ergonomically friendly working height.

Compared to its predecessor, the 1200 T, Arburg says the new machine offers 15% more space for heavier molds. Despite that, it actually has a 10% smaller footprint and installation height thanks to a redesigned clamping unit, machine base and control cabinet.

The rotary table diameter is now 100 mm (4 in.) larger and situated at an ergonomically friendly working height of 950 mm (37 in.)—5% lower than the previous model. The larger table can accommodate up to 100 kg (220 lb) higher mold weight per mold half, equating to a 25% increase. Arburg notes that the Allrounder 1300 T is its first rotary table machine to be equipped with the Selogica ND control system as standard.

The rotary tables can be servo driven, for greater precision, and two-circuit pump technology ensures simultaneous movements for insert overmolding. A combined vertical and horizontal light curtain is standard. In addition to the T series, Arburg also offers the Allrounder V line of vertical injection molding machines with clamping forces from 12 to 50 tons. They are suited for manual or automated loading and unloading, with robotics integrated into the machine control.

Compared to its predecessor, the 1300 T offers 15% more space for heavier molds.