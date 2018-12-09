Injection Molding: Vertical Presses Get KEBA Controls

Gluco’s vertical presses switch from Allen-Bradley to KEBA controls.

Product Post: 12/9/2018

Gluco, a builder of vertical injection presses from 5 to 500 tons, is now using controls from KEBA of Austria as standard on all its domestically built machines. Previously offered Allen-Bradley controls are still available on request. KEBA’s energy-saving KePlast hydraulic servo pump is also available on Gluco’s domestic machines.

In addition, Gluco distributes Multiplas machines from Taiwan; these use Omron or Allen-Bradley controls.

