Injection Molding: Vertical Presses Get KEBA Controls

Gluco, a builder of vertical injection presses from 5 to 500 tons, is now using controls from KEBA of Austria as standard on all its domestically built machines. Previously offered Allen-Bradley controls are still available on request. KEBA’s energy-saving KePlast hydraulic servo pump is also available on Gluco’s domestic machines.
In addition, Gluco distributes Multiplas machines from Taiwan; these use Omron or Allen-Bradley controls.
