Chemical Foaming Agents for molding and extrusion
Additives | 1 MINUTE READ

Jewel-Toned Colorants for Blow Molded and Injection Molded Polyolefins

Ampacet’s Gemstones Collection said to provide a luxury reflective look to PE, HDPE and PP packaging and consumer products.
#polyolefins

A palette of jewel-toned colorants for blow molded and injection molded polyolefin packaging and consumer goods is newly available from Ampacet.  The Gemstones Collection reportedly provides a broadened colorspace with a luxury, reflective look.

Ampacet's new Gemstones colorants for molded polyolefins packaging and goods

Gemstones have been shown to produce consistent color and a high-quality finish for PE, HDPE and PP blow molded and injection molded products. Colors in the palette currently include the golden presence of Citrine, the soothing aquatic value of Coral, the royalty of Ruby, the brilliance of Sphene and the radiance of Sapphire and Moonstone. All of these colorants are said to provide the shine and upscale look of metal without the added cost or secondary processing required with typical metal finishes.

Said Ampacet’s director of global insights & innovation Linda Carroll, Mirroring healing properties of stones for the mind and body, our Gemstones Collection provides visual energy. Gemstones reflects the sparkle of jewels infusing elegance into packaging with an economical touch of glitz and glamor.”

