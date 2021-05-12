Jewel-Toned Colorants for Blow Molded and Injection Molded Polyolefins
Ampacet’s Gemstones Collection said to provide a luxury reflective look to PE, HDPE and PP packaging and consumer products.
#polyolefins
A palette of jewel-toned colorants for blow molded and injection molded polyolefin packaging and consumer goods is newly available from Ampacet. The Gemstones Collection reportedly provides a broadened colorspace with a luxury, reflective look.
Gemstones have been shown to produce consistent color and a high-quality finish for PE, HDPE and PP blow molded and injection molded products. Colors in the palette currently include the golden presence of Citrine, the soothing aquatic value of Coral, the royalty of Ruby, the brilliance of Sphene and the radiance of Sapphire and Moonstone. All of these colorants are said to provide the shine and upscale look of metal without the added cost or secondary processing required with typical metal finishes.
Said Ampacet’s director of global insights & innovation Linda Carroll, “Mirroring healing properties of stones for the mind and body, our Gemstones Collection provides visual energy. Gemstones reflects the sparkle of jewels infusing elegance into packaging with an economical touch of glitz and glamor.”
RELATED CONTENT
-
Now It's Here: An Objective Test of Masterbatch Dispersion
There's a new grading system for color concentrates and additive masterbatches.
-
How to Mold Long Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics
Here’s the machinery, tooling, and process know how you need to get the most out of these high-performance materials.
-
Solve PP Molding Problems with Nucleating Agents
Over the past several years, significant innovations have occurred in the area of polypropylene nucleation.