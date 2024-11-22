Juggerbot P3-44 Astra Enables Large Format Printing With PVC

Juggerbot 3D announced the development of the Tradesman Series P3-44 Astra, a large-format additive manufacturing (LFAM) machine designed specifically to address the challenges of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) processing.

PVC offers chemical resistance, flame retardance and mechanical durability. However, its use in additive manufacturing has been limited by the need to precisely manage the fumes.

Astra Tradesman P3-44 Astra. Source: JuggerBot 3D

JuggerBot 3D’s P3-44 Astra addresses these challenges through process controls and safety systems, designed for operator safety, equipment longevity and the environment during printing operations.

According to JuggerBot 3D, the Astra system is engineered to handle the unique challenges of PVC with corrosion-resistant components and targeted fume extraction at the point of print deposition while maintaining the same structural integrity of the base Tradesman Series P3-44 unit.

Proper safety procedures required for observation during the successful operation of the unit include:

Prevention: Corrosion-resistant components extend the printer’s lifespan while ensuring PVC processing control. Astra has been outfitted with hardware to mitigate these issues and key control components to maintain extrusion temperatures.

Containment: Processing PVC may release other VOCs that could be harmful over time, making proper containment essential for workplace safety. Additional sealing areas across the already enclosed base P3-44 ensure fumes generated during printing stay within controlled zones.

Extraction: Equipped with a dual-stage fume extraction system, Astra captures fumes emitted throughout the printing process.

Protection: Improper processing of these materials can produce issues in the production environment. Access to the chamber is prohibited to prevent premature access, ensuring the environment is clear of fumes before the system is opened,

The P3-44 Astra is intended to impact industries requiring PVC’s unique material properties, such as chemical resistance and long-term durability. Key uses include but are not limited to body molds, ducting and pipe systems, and medical housings and enclosures where material stability is critical.

“We take pride in proclaiming that we can process a wide array of performance thermoplastics, including PVC. By advancing preexistent process controls in our base P3-44, we’ve developed a system that offers safety and performance, enabling operators to leverage PVC’s material benefits through reliable 3D printing technology,” says Brian Zellers, product development manager at JuggerBot 3D.