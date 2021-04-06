Gardner Business Media logo  Gardner Business Media |  Additive Manufacturing |  CompositesWorld |  Modern Machine Shop |  Products Finishing |  MoldMaking Technology |  Production Machining |  Gardner Intelligence
Commodity Resins

LDPE and LLDPE Made of 100% PCR

Nova Chemicals has launched its first three 100% PE-PCR resins for flexible film applications.
Nova Chemicals debuts three 100% PCR L/LDPE grades

The first of a broad portfolio of PE PCR resins that will be brought to market by Nova Chemicals to help brand owners and converters meet their packaging sustainability goals have made their commercial debut. The three new 100% PCR LDPE and LLDPE  grades, said to be ideal for a range of flexible film applications are:

 ▪  Natural rLLDPE/LDPE is collected from distribution centers and is suited for collation shrink, stretch wrap and e-commerce applications.

 ▪  Natural rLLDPE/LDPE, a recycled agricultural film that is ideal for re-use in agricultural films, heavy-duty shipping sacks, collation shrink, and for e-commerce applications.

▪  White rLLDPE PCR manufactured from closed-loop agricultural and irrigation film recyclate, this resin is for use in agricultural film, heavy-duty shipping sacks, collation shrink, trash bags and liners and e-commerce applications.

Greg DeKunder, Nova’s v.p. of marketing, said the company’s new product offerings are backed by industry-leading technical support, designed to help film producers, converters and brand owners incorporate more PCR into packaging applications without sacrificing performance. “We have a dedicated team with extensive applications and additive expertise helping customers accelerate their applications development work. Our goal is for Nova Chemicals to be a one-stop resource, providing the products and technical resources companies need to achieve their sustainability goals.”

As previously reported, Nova has entered into agreements with Merlin Plastics and Revolution to supply PCR that Nova Chemicals will sell to its customers. The former will supply Nova with FDA-LNO (letter of non-objection) HDPE PCR available for use in consumer packaging, including food; the latter is supplying Nova Chemicals with LLDPE/LDPE PCR for use in a range of packaging applications.

