Light-Blocking Additive for PET Dairy Packaging

Source: Avient

A light-blocking additive developed and launched by Avient is said to enable blocking of 100% of visible light in monolayer PET dairy packaging. ColorMatrix Lactra LX Light Blocking Additive is suitable for ultrahigh-temperature liquid dairy containers, which have longer shelf life requirements and are often stored under ambient conditions. In addition to preserving the quality of dairy products and helping to extend shelf life, this solid masterbatch additive also delivers a bright white color.

Lactra LX UV additive is also said to offer the advantage of versatility in container designs and shapes, enabling product differentiation over other rigid packaging solutions (such as multilayer HDPE containers) and enhancing consumer convenience with easy-to-pour options. It also provides the opportunity for lightweighting, reducing overall cost without sacrificing performance.