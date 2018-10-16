Low-Cost, High-Speed Assembly Robot

Related Topics: Robots

igus Inc., E. Providence, R.I., says the low-maintenance, lightweight unit starts at $6200. It can be delivered preassembled or can be assembled on-site in about 30 min with easy-to-use instructions, the company says.

Stepper motors and encoders ensure accuracy to ± 0.5 mm. Built of aluminum and plastic, the unit weighs 15 kg (33 lb) and occupies an installation space of 420 mm diam. It can carry up to 5 kg (11 lb) at low speeds. Maximum pick rate is 60/min. Max. speed is 3 m/sec.