Material Handling: Bulk-Bag Discharger Features Open-Channel Construction

Flexicon’s new Bulk-Out Bulk Bag Discharger features stainless steel open-channel construction for applications in which contamination of the product or equipment cannot be tolerated.

Unlike hollow steel frame members, the open-channel frame is devoid of cavities or recesses where bacteria, mold and other contaminants can breed, allowing rapid, thorough wash down with water, steam or cleaning solution, reducing the risk of cross-contamination between changeovers and providing unobstructed inspection for verifying cleanliness.

As a "BFC" model, the discharger is equipped with a cantilevered I-beam with electric hoist and trolley for loading and unloading of bulk bags without the use of a forklift.

It is also supplied with Flow-Flexer bag activators that raise and lower opposite bottom edges of the bulk bag at timed intervals, promoting continuous and complete discharge of free- and non-free-flowing materials through the bag spout.

The bag spout interface features a patented Sprout-Lock clamp ring that makes a high-integrity connection between the product side of the bag spout and the product side of the equipment, and a Tele-Tube telescoping tube that maintains downward tension on the spout as the bag empties and elongates, promoting total evacuation.

Together, the devices prevent the escape of dust throughout the entire discharging process, from untying of bag spouts to retying of partially empty bags to collapsing and retying of empty bags.

BFC Series dischargers are available in over 30 configurations constructed and finished to pharmaceutical, food, dairy or industrial standards. Also available are BFF Series dischargers with a removable bag lifting frame for loading and unloading of bulk bags using a forklift, and BFH half frame models that rely on a forklift to suspend the bag during discharge.