Material Handling: Bulk Conveyor with Safety Cage

Flexicon’s Bulk-Out Model BFF Bulk Bag Discharger features a steel safety cage to prevent contact with moving parts during operation and automated unloading of bulk bags. The enclosure features externally-mounted controls and full height doors with an Intrinsically Safe Relay (ISR) that halts operation when the door is open.

The discharger is equipped with top-mounted receiving cups and a removable bag-lifting frame for forklift loading of bulk bags. Z-Clip strap holders at the frame extremities allow rapid, secure insertion and removal of bag straps.

A manual Spout-Lock clamp ring positioned atop a pneumatically-actuated Tele-Tube telescoping tube provides quick, dust-tight connections between the bag spout and hopper, and maintains downward tension on the spout as the bag empties to eliminate creases, folds or bulges that could hinder material flow.

Additional flow promotion is afforded by Flow-Flexer bag activators that raise and lower opposite bottom sides of the bag at timed intervals, loosening compacted material and directing it into the discharge spout. As the bag lightens, the stroke of the bag activators increases, raising the bag bottom into a steep "V" shape, while top-mounted Pop-Top extension devices elongate the entire bag, promoting total discharge with no manual intervention.

The universal flanged outlet of the hopper allows connection of a rotary airlock or charging adapter to feed optional pneumatic or mechanical conveyors, or other downstream equipment.