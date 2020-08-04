Material Handling: High-Capacity Dumper for Mobile Bins

A new open-chute High-Lift Bin Dumper from Flexicon hydraulically raises and dumps mobile bins into a hopper that feeds an integral flexible screw conveyor operating under loss-of-weight control.

Bins weighing up to 3000 lb are rolled into a three-sided pen, where a lifting tongue centered inboard of the casters raises and seats the rim of the bin against a grate which, together with paneled side bracing, steadies the bin during the dumping cycle, and directs the discharge path of material.

The system automatically lifts a mobile bin at variable heights up to 10 ft above floor level, opens the gate-style lid of the 60 ft3 capacity receiving hopper, dumps the entire contents of the bin into the hopper, and returns the bin to the plant floor as the hopper lid closes, isolating the material from the plant environment.

A laser curtain prevents operation until the bin is secured and the area cleared, eliminating the need for a safety cage with interlocked doors.

The design of the receiving hopper includes a vibratory “live” bottom to promote the uninterrupted passage of non-free-flowing material through flexible downspouting into the material charging area of a flexible screw conveyor. This conveyor stops and starts based upon loss-of-weight signals from load cells to the system, delivering the desired weight of material to be transferred.

The unit is constructed of stainless steel; it is also available in carbon steel with material-contact surfaces of stainless steel.