Material Handling: Plant Supervisory Computer for Conveying, Loading, Drying, Cooling

Mowis 3 is the latest version of Moretto’s plant supervisory computer for all phases of materials conveying, loading, drying, blending and storage, as well as process cooling. This server-based, multi-user platform manages from two up to 1100 clients (devices). It is self-configurable and offers integrated wireless connection, as well as Ethernet connection for web-based remote monitoring and assistance. Utilizing the OPC UA communications protocol for Industry4.0, it interfaces with management systems (ERP, SAP, etc.). There is no annual fee.