Material Handling: Truck-Fill Line Prevents Silo-Filling Errors

Conair’s new truck-fill line-proofing system can come as a stand-alone system or as a connection to the FLX-128 Plus material handling control. The system prevents trucks from connecting to any silo line until the correct line is confirmed and remotely unlocked by an authorized user.

The system consists of a PLC module, wiring leads, and one electronically-controlled interlock device per silo line. The “plug-and-play” system control is pre-loaded with line-proofing software when connected to the FLX-128 Plus control panel. Power/communications wiring extends to each of the remotely-mounted interlock devices at the end of each silo fill-line, and each one provides a new 4-inch quick-connect point that is protected by a hinged, electro-mechanical access gate.

In operation, each interlock device’s gate is locked by default to prevent unauthorized silo-line access. During truck unloading, authorized personnel log into the control, complete a brief list of required information for each delivery, and then select and electromechanically unlock one silo-fill line. Outside, at the silo location, a green indicator light signals an open interlock. Delivery personnel can then lift the interlock gate to open it, connect to the silo-fill line, and fill the silo. When filling is complete, delivery personnel disconnect from the fill line and close the interlock gate, automatically re-locking the device.

The shipment data required by the line-proofing software is customizable and can include everything from truck, material and order numbers to passcodes, barcode scans, or other information. Every transaction is time-stamped and logged.