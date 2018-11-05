Material Handling:Plug-and-Play Screw Conveyor

Unit rolls below mezzanines and other low-headroom areas to receive material overhead.

A Low Profile Flexible Screw Conveyor from Flexicon Corp., Bethlehem, Pa. features an integral bin and caster-mounted frame. It rolls below mezzanines and other low-headroom areas, receive material from overhead equipment, and discharge the material into process equipment and vessels throughout the plant.

Ready to plug-in and run, the self-contained unit features a "push type" drive system positioned at the lower intake end of the conveyor, versus a standard "pull-type" drive positioned at the upper discharge end of the conveyor, reducing overall height by approximately 2 ft.

At 9 ft³, the integral bin accommodates the contents of approximately one-third of a bulk bag measuring 3 × 3 × 3 ft, or several typical 50 lb bags, depending on bulk density.

A special screw within the straight conveyor tube is engineered to move a range of difficult-to-convey bulk materials that tend to cake, pack, smear or plug, as well as fragile products prone to breakage, with no separation of blends.

With the exception of the polymer tube, all material contact surfaces are of stainless steel finished to food, pharmaceutical, dairy or industrial standards for rapid wash down and/or corrosion resistance.

 

