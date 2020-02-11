  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
2/11/2020

Materials: Advanced LSR System with Low-Temperature Cure

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Elkem’s patented LSR Select boasts precision molding and productivity improvements.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Senior Editor

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A new patented advanced system of LSR materials with dosing capabilities that reportedly offer three ‘game-changing’ capabilities for molders and product designers is new from Elkem Silicones, East Brunswick, N.J., and featured at MD&M West 2020.

LSR Select LSR is touted for its low-temperature cure, precision formulation and productivity improvements. Unlike conventional  LSR, this advanced system is said to achieve cure at temperatures as low as 80C/176F and below without damaging temperature-sensitive components such as plastics, electronics and batteries in two-shot and over molding applications.

 

According to the company, LSR Select allows users to create  unique custom blends to achieve precise performance requirements for durometer specification or other property attributes.

In addition to these capabilities, this LSR reportedly optimizes cure kinetics to yield improved cycle times of up to 50% and beyond, which increases equipment utilization and efficiency.

 


 

RELATED CONTENT

  • The Strain Rate Effect

    The rate of loading for a plastic material is a key component of how we perceive its performance.

  • Melt Flow Rate Testing–Part 1

    Though often criticized, MFR is a very good gauge of the relative average molecular weight of the polymer. Since molecular weight (MW) is the driving force behind performance in polymers, it turns out to be a very useful number.

  • Density & Molecular Weight in Polyethylene

    This so-called 'commodity' material is actually quite complex, making selecting of the right type a challenge.

Related Topics

Resources

The Importance of Melt & Mold Temperature
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Find a Plastics Industry Supplier

Find a Supplier to the Plastics Industry