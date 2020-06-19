  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
  • PT Youtube
  • PT Facebook
  • PT Linkedin
  • PT Twitter
6/19/2020 | 1 MINUTE READ

Materials: Cold-Temperature Impact PC Copolymer

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Star Plastics’ new addition to its StarPrime line is a PC copolymer which boasts improved impact at extreme temperatures.

Lilli Manolis Sherman

Share

Facebook Share Icon LinkedIn Share Icon Twitter Share Icon Share by EMail icon Print Icon

Read Next

A cold-temperature impact PC copolymer, available in injection and extrusion grades in all colors, has been newly added to the StarPrime product line of custom compounder Star Plastics, Ravenswood, W. Va. . This new offering opens the door for Star Plastics, creating more opportunities in the outdoor enclosure markets, particularly related to 5G, solar energy, electric vehicles and weather monitoring stations.

According to the company, this latest innovation is a UL certified, Reach and RoHS compliant, PC siloxane copolymer that can withstand extreme temperatures and provides superior impact when compared to general-purpose PC. It also features elevated RTI’s (Relative Temperature Index) and flame retardancy levels necessary for outdoor electrical applications. Said director of sales Chuck Hoop, “With our technical formulation capabilities, we saw the opportunity to create a UL certified product to satisfy the growing demand for cold temperature impact products, which are used in the 5G and solar markets, just to name a few.”

The new product features an improvement in processing parameters, allowing Star to support complex part designs previously not possible with thermoset plastics, which are the materials traditionally used in these target applications. The improved flow of the material results in less stress in complex molded components, enhancing the overall performance.

Star Plastic's new material also provides a more environmentally friendly solution than traditional materials, as it is recyclable. “This technology is non-chlorinated and non-brominated, Reach and RoHS compliant, and can be reused—unlike thermosets (fiberglass) that are not able to be re-compounded. Any scrap created in the thermoforming process becomes unusable, and many times goes to landfill,” said Hoop. 

RELATED CONTENT

Related Topics

Resources

First and Second stage injection molding pressure

Injection Molding: Fill Based on Volume, Not Weight

Five Quick Steps Toward Better Blending
Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Subscribe to Plastics Technology Magazine

Savvy Processors Reveal Best Practices on Drying
Browse Plastics Technology By Topic

Browse PT by Topic
Central conveying system

How to Set Up & Maintain An Efficient Resin Handling System
Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology

Browse New Products from the Editors of Plastics Technology
Get the Plastics Technology Newsletter

Get PT in Your Inbox