Materials: Cold-Temperature Impact PC Copolymer

A cold-temperature impact PC copolymer, available in injection and extrusion grades in all colors, has been newly added to the StarPrime product line of custom compounder Star Plastics, Ravenswood, W. Va. . This new offering opens the door for Star Plastics, creating more opportunities in the outdoor enclosure markets, particularly related to 5G, solar energy, electric vehicles and weather monitoring stations.

According to the company, this latest innovation is a UL certified, Reach and RoHS compliant, PC siloxane copolymer that can withstand extreme temperatures and provides superior impact when compared to general-purpose PC. It also features elevated RTI’s (Relative Temperature Index) and flame retardancy levels necessary for outdoor electrical applications. Said director of sales Chuck Hoop, “With our technical formulation capabilities, we saw the opportunity to create a UL certified product to satisfy the growing demand for cold temperature impact products, which are used in the 5G and solar markets, just to name a few.”

The new product features an improvement in processing parameters, allowing Star to support complex part designs previously not possible with thermoset plastics, which are the materials traditionally used in these target applications. The improved flow of the material results in less stress in complex molded components, enhancing the overall performance.

Star Plastic's new material also provides a more environmentally friendly solution than traditional materials, as it is recyclable. “This technology is non-chlorinated and non-brominated, Reach and RoHS compliant, and can be reused—unlike thermosets (fiberglass) that are not able to be re-compounded. Any scrap created in the thermoforming process becomes unusable, and many times goes to landfill,” said Hoop.