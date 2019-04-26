Materials: Color-Changing Continuous Acrylic Sheet for Illuminated Signage

Related Topics: Materials

A color-changing continuous cast acrylic sheet recently launched by Plaskolite LLC, Columbus, Ohio, is said to eliminate the need for perforated vinyl to achieve the same coloring effect, offering a clean, simple, single-source solution for dramatic day and night signage.

Optix-L Black/White sheet appears black in daylight and white when backlit at night. A unique formulation is used to produce a double-sided gloss acrylic sheet that delivers the black/white effect in indoor or outdoor applications. It is available in stock at 0.177 thickness with custom size runs also available.“This product eliminates the need for a second layer to achieve the desired effect under daylight or nighttime conditions, reducing material costs and streamlining sign construction,” said Jim Richards, v.p. of Plaskolite’s Industrial Division.

Optix-L Black/White represents continued investment and innovation in the former Lucite International North America continuous cast acrylic sheet business, which was acquired by Plaskolite in February 2018. The Memphis plant acquisition, where the Optix sheet products are manufactured, was one of several Plaskolite acquisitions in 2018. The company also acquired the Covestro PC sheet business, Rotuba’s extruded lighting sheet and profile lighting businesses, and the lighting sheet and profile business of ALP Lighting Components.